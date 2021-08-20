$427.51 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $427.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.80 million and the lowest is $419.74 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.73. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,851. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

