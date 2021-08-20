4,728 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

