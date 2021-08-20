$5.11 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $5.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 12,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,729. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.87.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

