$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.51 and the lowest is $5.36. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.