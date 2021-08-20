$5.79 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 691,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.