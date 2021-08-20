$5.79 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 691,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.