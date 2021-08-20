$54.69 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $54.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $207.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $212.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.16 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $306.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.43. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $109.29 and a one year high of $252.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.