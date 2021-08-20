55,632 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $115.44. 52,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

