$56.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $56.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.80 million and the highest is $57.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $228.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $285,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 139.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

