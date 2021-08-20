60,200 Shares in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BWMN stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

