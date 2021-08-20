$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $61.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.83 million and the lowest is $60.91 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,749. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,895,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,568. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.34 and a beta of 2.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

