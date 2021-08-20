$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $61.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.83 million and the lowest is $60.91 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.
BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,895,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
BILL stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,568. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.34 and a beta of 2.39.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.