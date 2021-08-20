$676.61 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.40 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,592 shares of company stock worth $65,041,988. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.91. 56,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,681. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

