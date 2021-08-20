8,015 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

