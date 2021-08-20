$812.94 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce sales of $812.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $3,256,384 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

