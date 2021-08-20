$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after buying an additional 125,379 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 104,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 478,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

