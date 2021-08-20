AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

