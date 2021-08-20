AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELUXY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

