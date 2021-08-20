Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 295,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 106,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.65. 192,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.