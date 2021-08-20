Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 899,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,263,000 after buying an additional 85,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 31.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

