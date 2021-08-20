Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.