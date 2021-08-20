Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

