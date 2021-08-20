AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

