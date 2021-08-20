AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) versus Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Head to Head Contrast

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Mustang Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.55 $4.62 billion $10.56 11.17 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($1.14) -2.32

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AbbVie and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 2 13 0 2.75 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

AbbVie currently has a consensus price target of $122.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 291.41%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than AbbVie.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 12.40% 154.24% 14.10% Mustang Bio N/A -66.57% -58.09%

Summary

AbbVie beats Mustang Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

