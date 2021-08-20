Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

