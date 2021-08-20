Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Absolute Core Strategy ETF makes up 1.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 23.88% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ABEQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 1,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. Absolute Core Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

