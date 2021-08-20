accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $617.64

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.64 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 121,643 shares.

ACSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £292.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.74.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

