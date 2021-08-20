Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,098,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

