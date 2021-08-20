ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 4.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $84.69. 1,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

