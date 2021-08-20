Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 30,443 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. IntriCon accounts for about 2.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.81% of IntriCon worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.