Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 3,559,946 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Regional Management worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Regional Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,726. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.