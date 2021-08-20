Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,870,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $13,579,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $45.13. 1,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

