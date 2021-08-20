Acumen Capital Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

