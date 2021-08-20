Acumen Capital Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.50

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.