ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.77.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $192,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

