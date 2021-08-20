ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 879,092 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 2,131,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,077. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

