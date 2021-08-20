ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.