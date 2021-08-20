Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock opened at $637.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $642.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

