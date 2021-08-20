Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

