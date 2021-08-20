Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

