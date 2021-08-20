Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,917 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Steelcase worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $18,913,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 39.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $13.42 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

