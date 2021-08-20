Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,152 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

