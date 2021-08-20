Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,873 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.