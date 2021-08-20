Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after buying an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $518.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

