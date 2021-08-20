Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $206.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

