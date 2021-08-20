Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in BioNTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.83.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $13.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.05. 18,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,405. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

