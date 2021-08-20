Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.00. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,795. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

