Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

