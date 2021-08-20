Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,392. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

