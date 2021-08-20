Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,975.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,573.09. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,501.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,978.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

