Aedifica’s (AEDFF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.