agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Head to Head Survey

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 10.99 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.88 $31.53 million $0.78 7.95

Viemed Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 9.24% 13.63% 9.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats agilon health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

