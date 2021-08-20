AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

